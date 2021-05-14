Lyford police seeks missing man

The Lyford Police Department continues to search for a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Angel Castro Jr., 22, was last seen on Sunday, April 25 walking south from FM 498 toward Harlingen, the Lyford Police Department said in a social media post.

He was last seen wearing a sombrero, a black t-shirt, black pants, dark brown construction boots and carrying three duffle bags.

Those with information on Castro Jr.’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Lyford Police Department at 956-347-3250 or the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at 956-689-5576.