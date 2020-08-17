Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts San Diego

By The

Associated Press



San Diego Padres (11-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-10, third in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Zach Davies (2-2, 2.78 ERA, .84 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers finished 45-36 in home games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Padres finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Wil Myers: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.