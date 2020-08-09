Lynn expected to start as Rangers host Angels

By The

Associated Press



Los Angeles Angels (5-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (5-8, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 2.35 ERA, .98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (1-0, .49 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Texas leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.