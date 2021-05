México obtiene su tercer título Miss Universo

in Hechos Valle Source: https://apnews.com/ By: Por BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press

This image released by Miss Universe Organization shows Miss Universe Mexico 2020 Andrea Meza reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi at the 69th Miss Universe Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe via AP)