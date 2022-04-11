Man, 28, to be charged with murder in connection with deadly bar shooting in rural Edinburg

A man will be charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a bar in rural Edinburg that killed one person and left one injured Monday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Alexandro Cruz, 28, will be charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal attempt murder for his involvement in the homicide, Guerra said.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Los Amigos Bar located south of Ramseyer Road on Brushline road at about 12:55 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Deputies also found the body of a lifeless male with an apparent gunshot wound.

No other people are sought in the shooting, Guerra said.

Cruz is currently awaiting arraignment.