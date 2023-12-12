Man accused in deadly migrant crash last May indicted

The man accused in the deadly migrant bus stop crash in Brownsville last May has been indicted.

George Alvarez was indicted on 26 different criminal counts on Dec. 6. He pleaded not guilty back in October.

The crash happened in front of the Ozanam Center, where eight migrants died, and several others were badly hurt.

Investigators say Alvarez slammed into them in an SUV as they waited for a bus.