Man accused of attempting to run over Brownsville officer arraigned

The man accused of attempting to run over a Brownsville police officer was arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Juan Diego Bujanos, 18, went before a judge and was issued a $152,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

Bujanos was also issued conditions as part of his bond. He must wear and electronic monitor and stay in Cameron County. He must also abide by a curfew and submit to random drug testing.

The incident occurred on Monday at a Stripes convenience store, located at 600 block of East Morrison Road.

Brownsville police said Bujanos attempted to run over an officer with his vehicle, which led to the officer discharging his firearm.

Bujanos fled the scene but was eventually located at a nearby apartment complex, police said.