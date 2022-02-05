Man accused of robbing women’s clothes from Brownsville store in custody

A man accused of stealing women's clothes from a Brownsville store is behind bars.

Police say Christopher Lee Castro walked into the Family Dollar on East 14th Street Saturday morning and tried to walk out of the store after picking several pieces of women's clothing.

A woman working at the store tried to stop him but she ended up getting injured.

Police spotted Castro shortly after the incident and arrested him. Castro is expected to face a judge as early as Sunday.