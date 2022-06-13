x

Man arrested after accused of operating a drug house

A man was arrested Friday by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office officials and the SWAT team. 

Sonny Zuniga is accused of operating a drug house. 

Crystal meth, a stolen weapon and more than 142 grams of crack cocaine were found inside a home in San Benito, according to authorities. 

Zuniga is facing several charges. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

