Man arrested after accused of operating a drug house
A man was arrested Friday by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office officials and the SWAT team.
Sonny Zuniga is accused of operating a drug house.
Crystal meth, a stolen weapon and more than 142 grams of crack cocaine were found inside a home in San Benito, according to authorities.
Zuniga is facing several charges.
This investigation is ongoing.
