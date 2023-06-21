Man arrested at Pharr International Bridge for attempting to smuggle a child in the U.S.

Authorities at the Pharr International Bridge arrested a man for attempting to smuggle an undocumented minor.

The incident happened on June 18 when Customs and Border Protection officers encountered a 49-year-old man who was traveling with a female child, according to a news release.

The man said the child was his daughter and even presented a U.S. birth certificate for her, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed the child was not related to the man and the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to the girl, according to the release.

CBP officers determined the child was not a U.S. citizen and did not have valid entry documents, and the man was arrested.