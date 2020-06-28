Man arrested, facing charges after confrontation with McAllen police

A man faces future burglary, arson, criminal mischief, and assault on a police officer charges.

The suspect was tentatively identified as Rodolfo Rivera with his last known address in Palmview. We’re waiting to confirm his age.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on the 400 block of North 9th Street in McAllen.

Police say they were responding to a burglary when the suspect fled the scene.

After coming into contact with the man, the suspect started throwing bricks at the officers.

He then charged at one officer throwing unknown projectiles, striking the officer in the head.

This caused the officer to discharge his weapon hitting the man.

The responding officers immediately proceeded to implement first aid on the suspect and summoned emergency medical care at the scene.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The responding officer suffered injuries to his head but did not require emergency medical care.