Man arrested for aggravated assault

Cameron County investigators arrested Eduardo Pena, who they say stabbed a man about a week ago in San Benito.

Pena turned himself in at the Gateway International Bridge and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say the victim had emergency surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Pena's father, Enrique Pena, was also arrested. He is charged with hindering apprehension.