Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Luis Padilla Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 59-year-old is behind bars after admitting to sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of E. Mcintyre St. in reference to a sexual assault. When they arrived, they spoke with the underage victim and the suspect - identified in the release as Luis Padilla.

“Padilla then incriminated himself to Edinburg investigators and admitted to sexually assaulting the child,” the news release stated.

Padilla was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to the release.