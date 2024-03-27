Man arrested for assault, possession of cocaine in San Benito

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in San Benito after he was found with cocaine and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the corner of FM 732 and Calle Paloma on Tuesday regarding a welfare concern.

Witnesses said a man, who was involved in an accident, was screaming on their property and was claiming to being chased by the cartel.

The sheriff's office said deputies then saw a man, identified as 33-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez, walking out of a bushy area. They saw he had minor lacerations to his body and face and appeared to be disoriented.

Deputies said Gonzalez informed them that his girlfriend was "still out there" and had been involved in the crash. They then conducted a pat down of Gonzalez and found he was in possession of a clear plastic baggie containing a white rock-like substance. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies made contact with Gonzalez's girlfriend, who reported Gonzalez had assaulted her. She said Gonzalez slapped her and then pushed her to the ground. She attempted to call 911 when Gonzalez took away her cell phone.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez on charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault and interference with an emergency request for assistance.

He was taken to Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.