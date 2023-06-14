Man arrested for elderly abuse, evading arrest in Brownsville

A man was arrested for injury to an elderly person on Monday in Brownsville.

Cameron County sheriff's deputies responded to the Dakota Estates area in reference to a 911 hang up, according to a news release.

Cameron County dispatch said they received a 911 call and were able to hear a verbal disturbance in the background, after a few seconds the line was disconnected, according to the release.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the caller, a 69-year-old man who said his 33-year-old son, Juan Francisco Sosa, arrived at his residence and started a verbal disturbance, according to the release.

The victim said he dialed 911 for assistance after Sosa became highly irate. The victim said Sosa threw a spray bottle at him and caused a laceration to his arm, according to the release.

The victim, along with several witnesses, said Sosa fled from the scene. Deputies were aware that Sosa had priors for resisting and evading arrest, according to the release.

Deputies were able to locate Sosa by an abandoned property. When they attempted to make contact, Sosa ran and a foot pursuit ensued, according to the release.

After a brief foot pursuit, Sosa was apprehended and placed under arrest for injury to an elderly and evading arrest on foot, according to the release.

Sosa was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.