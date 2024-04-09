Man arrested in Brownsville after allegedly trying to have non-consensual sex with a woman

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Brownsville after he allegedly tried to have non-consensual sex with a woman.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a residence at around 3 a.m. regarding a welfare concern on a female.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they were approached by a female on the roadway who "appeared frightened".

The victim said she was attending a party when she was taken to a separate room where the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Ernesto Alonzo Mendez, groped her and attempted to have non-consensual sexual intercourse with her.

Deputies said the victim was able to call for help while Mendez walked out of the room. She said Mendez stopped when he saw the patrol unit's lights outside the residence, and she was able to walk out to make contact with the deputies.

The sheriff's said during the investigative process, deputies were able to locate and arrest Mendez.

Mendez was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center on charges of indecent assault. He is pending arraignment.