Man arrested in Cameron County for jumping on roofs of homes

Cameron County sheriff's deputies arrested a man for criminal trespass after residents reported someone jumping on the roofs of their homes.

The incident happened at the 6600 block of Mobile Home Boulevard in Brownsville on Jan. 4. Deputies made contact with a homeowner who said she heard footsteps on her roof and someone talking to themselves.

Deputies then heard someone running and jumping fences in neighboring properties.

More reports of someone jumping on roofs were made from other homeowners. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Ruiz, and placed him under arrest.

Ruiz was charged with criminal trespass and transported Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Deputies also discovered Ruiz had an outstanding warrant out of Kenedy County for human smuggling.