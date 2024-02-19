Man arrested in connection with auto-pedestrian accident in McAllen

McAllen police arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with an auto-pedestrian crash at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 17.

According to a news release, officers responded to the convention center at around 10 p.m. in reference to the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The news release said one person was placed in custody. They were identified as William Brent Smith from McAllen.

McAllen police said Smith is the suspected driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The news release said Smith was arraigned on Sunday and issued an $11,000 bond.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.