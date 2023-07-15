Man arrested on terroristic threat charge following disturbance outside Edinburg church

Robin Soto. Photo credit :City of Edinburg

A 42-year-old man remains in custody following a Sunday disturbance outside a church in Edinburg where he shouted about “killing Christians,” according to a news release.

Robin Soto was arrested Friday on a charge of terroristic threat. He was arraigned Saturday afternoon and had his bond set at $10,000.

According to the news release from city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, Soto emerged from an apartment adjacent to the parking lot of the Greater Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church on July 9 and made references to the book of Revelations and reportedly shouted about killing Christians.

Soto was taken into custody without incident following an investigation, Lerma added. During an interaction with police prior to his arrest, Soto claimed that he was citing scripture and denied making any threats toward others.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. where church members said they had previous encounters with Soto that went unreported to police as they believed he was dealing with mental health issues.

“The alarming comments about allegedly killing Christians prompted them to contact the authorities,” the news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.