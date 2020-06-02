x

Man at military site in Starr County tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours 59 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 5:48 PM June 02, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

A man who came in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 at a military site in Starr County contracted the virus, according to health officials on Tuesday.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. José Vásquez confirmed that officials received the man’s results on Tuesday. The patient is a 22-year-old man who contracted the virus after he came in contact with another sick person at the site. The man’s hometown was not disclosed.

This is the county’s 38th positive case.

