Man at military site in Starr County tests positive for coronavirus
A man who came in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 at a military site in Starr County contracted the virus, according to health officials on Tuesday.
Starr County Health Authority Dr. José Vásquez confirmed that officials received the man’s results on Tuesday. The patient is a 22-year-old man who contracted the virus after he came in contact with another sick person at the site. The man’s hometown was not disclosed.
This is the county’s 38th positive case.
