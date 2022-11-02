Man Charged for Starting Fire at Hidalgo Sheriff’s Property

EDINBURG – A man is formally charged with arson.

Bernardo Saenz Garcia Jr. is accused of starting a fire early last month. He allegedly put a razor blade into an electrical socket causing a fire or explosion.

According to court records, Garcia committed the crime to a building owned by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Garcia will return to court in May for a pretrial in this case.