Man Charged for Starting Fire at Hidalgo Sheriff’s Property

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 February 12, 2018 6:35 PM February 12, 2018 in News

EDINBURG – A man is formally charged with arson.

Bernardo Saenz Garcia Jr. is accused of starting a fire early last month. He allegedly put a razor blade into an electrical socket causing a fire or explosion.

According to court records, Garcia committed the crime to a building owned by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Garcia will return to court in May for a pretrial in this case.

