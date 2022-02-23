Man charged in connection to deadly McAllen crash

Lou Autry Gomez. Photo credit: McAllen Fire Department

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead and hospitalized five other individuals in McAllen.

According to a news release from the McAllen police Department, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday at the 6300 block of South McColl Road.

One person in a separate vehicle, 85-year-old Francisco Quijada, succumbed to his injuries following the crash. Five people in a different vehicle were transported to area hospitals, according to the news release. Their condition is unknown.

Lou Autry Gomez, who is believed to be the driver of the third vehicle involved, was charged with manslaughter. His arraignment is pending, the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.