Man charged in Walmart shooting appears in federal court

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Lawyers for the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people have waived a federal bond hearing and the reading of the indictment. At Patrick Crusius' appearance Wednesday, survivors of the attack teared up and consoled one another. Crusius is already being held without bond on state charges. His attorneys waived a reading of his 90-count federal indictment in which he was charged with federal hate crimes in the shooting. That attack which targeted Latinos in the border city of El Paso. He has also been charged with capital murder under Texas state law.

