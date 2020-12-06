x

Man Charged with Attempted Capital Murder of Valley Officer in US Marshal Custody

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 September 25, 2018 5:48 PM September 25, 2018 in News

RIO GRANDE CITY – A man charged in connection with the shooting of a Rio Grande City police officer is now in custody of U.S. Marshals.

Saul Mariano faces federal charges for violating his probation.

He received a $1 million bond Monday for attempted capital murder in addition to charges to taking a weapon from a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The officer was shot in the hip and is expected to make a full recovery.

