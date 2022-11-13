Man charged with drug possession after police discover stash house in Edinburg

Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

A man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after police say he led them to a stash house housing 21 migrants.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Thompson Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man screaming in the street, according to a news release.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Alberto Dominguez, told police at the scene he was being held against his will at a home in the 1600 block of Bract Street.

Officers went to the home and discovered 21 migrants were being housed inside the residence, the news release stated.

Responding officers also discovered 42 grams of meth methamphetamine, according to the release.

The 21 migrants were released to the custody of Border Patrol.

Edinburg police arrested Dominguez on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $70,000.