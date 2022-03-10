Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated

HOUSTON (AP) - A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent Thursday days after his brother was declared innocent. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.

