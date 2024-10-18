Man convicted in deadly altercation with neighbors in Brownsville

A man was convicted for shooting and killing his neighbor after an altercation in Brownsville in February 2023.

According to a press release from the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, 47-year-old Francisco Muniz was charged with murder and aggravated assault, and a jury sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal shooting

The incident occurred on East Taylor Street in Brownsville.

Brownsville police responded to a report of an altercation between neighbors and a subject had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the floor. They immediately provided medical aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.