Man detained following lockdown at Brownsville ISD campus, police say

One man was detained after a report of suspicious activity that placed a Brownsville elementary school on lockdown on Tuesday, police said.

Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School went on lockdown at around 3 p.m. due to suspicious activity, the Brownsville Independent School District said in a social media post.

According to Brownsville ISD Superintendent René Gutiérrez, two parents were fighting in the campus parking lot and one had a weapon.

A news release from the district said the weapon was a firearm.

“We did recover a weapon from one of those individuals in the parking lot, and this investigation is still ongoing, but again, the police department and our police took control of this situation right away,” Gutierrez said.

The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward and students were dismissed as scheduled, the district stated.