Man dies after being struck by vehicle in McAllen, police say

Thursday, October 13 2022
Photo credit: MGN Online

A McAllen man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle, according to McAllen police. 

The auto-pedestrian crash happened on the 200 block of West Expressway 83 at about 9:16 p.m. 

The pedestrian was identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, of McAllen. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

