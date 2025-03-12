Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Edinburg

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Edinburg after his vehicle rolled over several times.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the crash occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on FM 1925 and Depot Road, north of Edinburg.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 21-year-old Ernesto Hernandez Perez, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Perez then veered onto the westbound lane off the roadway, went airborne and rolled over several times before being ejected from the car.

Perez was taken to DHR Health, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.