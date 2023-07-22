Man dressed as Santa gets 40 years for Austin fatal shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A man dressed as Santa Claus during a 2017 Halloween party in Texas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of one guest and the wounding of two others.
Randall Gaston Jones was sentenced Tuesday in Austin. Jones earlier pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in the attack during an argument at his residence.
Trial testimony indicated Jones was drinking, became intoxicated and other guests asked him to go to bed. Authorities say Jones went into a bedroom, returned with a gun and began shooting.
Investigators say 37-year-old Michael McCloskey was fatally shot while trying to subdue Jones, who testified that he didn't remember shooting three people.
Jones, sentenced by a judge, must serve at least 20 years before he's eligible for parole.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
