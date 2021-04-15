Man faces DWI charge after crashing car into Stripes in Edinburg

A man accused of crashing into a Stripes convenience store in Edinburg Thursday morning faces a driving while intoxicated charge, according to a spokesperson for the city.

At about 6 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the Stripes located on the 1600 block of W. University Drive after the driver of a white Ford Fusion crashed into the storefront, officials say.

The driver, identified only as a 46-year-old man, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, officials said.

The man faces one count of driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned in Edinburg Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported during the incident.