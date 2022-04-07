Man found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Roberto Galvan was convicted of sexually abusing three sisters, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s office.

The abuse began in 2015 when the youngest victim was six years old, the release stated. The younger sister was who made the outcry against Galvan last summer that led to his arrest.

“Galvan was close friends with the victim’s parents, and would be at their house often,” the release stated. “The investigation revealed that all siblings were preyed upon by Galvan.”

Galvan’s sentencing will be served without the possibility of parole.

Galvan is also pending transfer to Johnston County in Oklahoma where he faces additional charges – including rape, kidnapping and lewd acts to a child. The victims in the cases were a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, according to the release.