Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
DALLAS (AP) - A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. Prosecutors said Mickael Gedlu, who was sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump. According to plea papers, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump’s life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”
