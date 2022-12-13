Man in critical condition after being hit by car while jaywalking, Brownsville police say

A man is in critical condition after Brownsville police say he was struck by a vehicle while jaywalking, police said.

The unidentified man was walking “diagonally” across the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around 6:11 p.m. when he was hit, according to Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval.

The driver of the vehicle had the green light and stayed at the scene, Sandoval said.

The man, who is over the age of 60 but didn’t have any I.D. on him, was “not in crosswalk because he was walking across the road diagonally,” Sandoval said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Sandoval said.