Man in custody following narcotics and prostitution investigation in Alamo

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man was arrested Saturday morning following a raid at a home in Alamo, according to the city’s police chief.

Eduardo Farias was arrested on a promotion of prostitution charge after officers with the Alamo Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Jon Drive at around 11 a.m., city police chief Saul Solis said.

A search of the home led to the discovery of “cocaine and marijuana–like substances,” Solis said, adding that Farias will face drug charges if the substances test positive for the narcotics.

Two women were also found at the home and are being detained by police until the investigation reveals if they were victims or involved in the prostitution related offense, Solis added.

Farias is set to be arraigned on Sunday.