Man killed in Harlingen crash identified as Houston-area murder suspect

Osvaldo Rodriguez. Photo credit: Mont Belvieu Police Department

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in the death of a 41-year-old woman near Houston, police said.

Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, was identified as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

RELATED: Harlingen police seeking information on deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Police say Rodriguez stood behind a white truck that drove away after he was struck, and they are trying to identify the owner and occupants of the truck.

According to the Mont Belvieu Police Department, Rodriguez was wanted in connection to the shooting death of his estranged wife, 41-year-old Magdelena “Maggie” Rodriguez.

Magdalena was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning and the suspect, identified as Rodriguez, fled the scene immediately after the shooting. She was sent to a local hospital where she later died, police said.