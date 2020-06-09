Man perseveres through physical therapy amid pandemic at Mission hospital
Several patients kept up with their physical therapy during the coronavirus pandemic. Each has fought every day to make progress.
For Elias Villagomez, he suffered a stroke less than a month ago and began rigorous in-house physical therapy sessions daily, with some lasting three hours.
The journey has been filled with lots of challenges, but being able to move again was on of Villagomez’s biggest milestones.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement
-
36-year-old identified as victim killed in Weslaco shooting that led to manhunt
-
Federal judge stays Gutierrez execution set for next week
-
Man perseveres through physical therapy amid pandemic at Mission hospital