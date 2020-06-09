x

Man perseveres through physical therapy amid pandemic at Mission hospital

2 hours 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 6:18 PM June 09, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Monica De Anda

Several patients kept up with their physical therapy during the coronavirus pandemic. Each has fought every day to make progress.

For Elias Villagomez, he suffered a stroke less than a month ago and began rigorous in-house physical therapy sessions daily, with some lasting three hours.

The journey has been filled with lots of challenges, but being able to move again was on of Villagomez’s biggest milestones.

