Man perseveres through physical therapy amid pandemic at Mission hospital

Several patients kept up with their physical therapy during the coronavirus pandemic. Each has fought every day to make progress.

For Elias Villagomez, he suffered a stroke less than a month ago and began rigorous in-house physical therapy sessions daily, with some lasting three hours.

The journey has been filled with lots of challenges, but being able to move again was on of Villagomez’s biggest milestones.

