Man receives 21 year prison sentence after being caught with liquid meth at Hidalgo port of entry

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 54-year-old man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to smuggling 91 pounds of liquid meth from Mexico.

Manuel Ignacio Ley Villa was arrested on April 2023 after attempting to cross the Hidalgo port of entry, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Law enforcement noticed [Villa] appeared nervous and referred him to secondary inspection. There, an X-ray inspection revealed anomalies within the vehicle’s fuel tank,” the news release stated.

During the inspection, a fuel tank filled with over $800,000 in crystal meth “which crystallized upon contact with the floor” was discovered.

Villa accepted a plea deal in November and was sentenced to serve 255 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

In their news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Villa had a previous conviction for the same offense.