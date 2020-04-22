Man Rescued from Edcouch Silo Recovering

WESLACO – A worker is recovering in the hospital after being rescued at 130 feet in the air in Edcouch.

Angel Garcia said he's worked as a welder and repairman at Garcia Grain and Trading for 12 years.

The father of three said something went horribly wrong during a repair on Tuesday.

"I was repairing a damaged pipe line. I put on my harness and secured myself as much as I could. The problem was a cable that ran over the pipe,” he said. “As I was descending, that cable made me lose my balance and I flipped over. So, I wasn't on the pipe anymore. I was under it.”

Garcia said after the falling off of the pipe and finding himself dangling 130 feet in the air, there wasn't much he could do but wait.

"The only thing I was doing was praying and thinking that everything was going to be ok," he said.

Garcia was rescued approximately an hour and a half later. He said he could hear screams and cheers from people on the ground happy to see that he was finally safe.

Once on the ground, Garcia was rushed to the hospital. He explained being stuck in a harness nearly 12 stories high in the heat took a toll on his body.

"Because of the time that I was up there, they told me I had built up fluid, which is why I will be in the hospital for about 4 to 5 days so that fluid can go away and not damage my kidneys," he explained.

Garcia said he wanted to say one thing to his rescuers and supporters.

"I would like to thank them on behalf of me and my family. They utilized everything in their reach to put me out of harm’s way, and I'm very thankful to all the fire departments and all the people who have supported me with their prayers affection," he said.

Garcia said most of all he is just grateful to be alive.

He is looking forward to getting back to work but said he'll think twice before climbing a silo again.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to track Garcia's condition and keep you updated with the very latest.