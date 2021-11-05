Man Sentenced for Murder of 17-Year-Old in 2015 Shooting

WESLACO – A man accused in a 2015 murder faces nearly three decades in prison.

Jorge Alberto Clemente Guajardo is one of two gunmen allegedly involved in a gang-related shootout.

He was the driver accused of shooting and killing Javier Olmedo.

Guajardo faced multiple charges. He was given 25 years for murder, 20 years and 15 years for two separate counts of criminal attempted murder.

He was acquitted of an attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons charge.

His punishment will run concurrently.