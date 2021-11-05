Man Sentenced for Murder of 17-Year-Old in 2015 Shooting
WESLACO – A man accused in a 2015 murder faces nearly three decades in prison.
Jorge Alberto Clemente Guajardo is one of two gunmen allegedly involved in a gang-related shootout.
He was the driver accused of shooting and killing Javier Olmedo.
Guajardo faced multiple charges. He was given 25 years for murder, 20 years and 15 years for two separate counts of criminal attempted murder.
He was acquitted of an attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons charge.
His punishment will run concurrently.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD to host COVID-19 clinics to vaccinate kids 5-11
-
Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announces retirement
-
Crash Responder Safety Week: Hundreds of first responders injured, killed yearly
-
Food Bank RGV experiencing shortage ahead of holidays
-
Edinburg CISD to begin COVID-19 vaccination effort for kids 5-11