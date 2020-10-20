x

Man stabbed in Weslaco, suspect in custody

By: Allysa Cole

The Weslaco Police Department detained a man Tuesday after a stabbing.

At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a stabbing in a neighborhood near the intersection of Mile 9 and Farm-to-Market Road 1015.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Officers searched the area and detained a suspect.

