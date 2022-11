Man to be sentenced for 'bashing' brick on girlfriend's mother's head, police say

A man, Cameron County prosecutors call a "habitual violent offender", is facing at least 25 years in prison.

Francisco Taylor Jr., was found guilty last week of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a family member causing bodily injury.

Taylor bashed his girlfriend's mother's head with a brick, and then attacked the girlfriend.

Taylor is set to be sentenced in December.