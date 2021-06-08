Man wanted after uncle dies following 'physical altercation'

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted on aggravated assault charges over his alleged role in the death of his uncle.

Francisco Alejandro Cantu, 25, is wanted after his uncle – 47-year-old Francisco Cantu – died over the weekend after a physical altercation with the suspect, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation happened on Monday, May 31 at about 2 a.m. at the 5900 Block of Sugarbird Lane in rural Edinburg. Francisco Cantu was found lying on the ground unresponsive after sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

“Family members observed the two men arguing, which resulted in a physical altercation,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated. “The victim was left lying on the ground unresponsive as Francisco Alejandro Cantu fled the scene.”

Francisco Cantu was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On Saturday, June 5, a justice of the peace pronounced Francisco Cantu deceased, the news release stated.

“Currently, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Francisco Alejandro Cantu for 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon. However, the charges may be enhanced pending the results of the autopsy,” the sheriff’s office stated in the news release.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Francisco Alejandro Cantu is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS-8477 to remain anonymous.