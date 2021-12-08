Man wanted by Edinburg police in separate investigations of sexual assault of a minor

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting two minors.

Jorge Luis Gallegos III is a suspect in two separate sexual assault investigations that police believe took place in November at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Greenwich Street, according to a news release.

Gallegos is described as having a height of 5’8”, weighing 160 pounds, having dark black or brown hair and tattoos on both arms, the release stated.

Gallegos may also go by the name “Fazo.”

Anyone with information on Gallegos' whereabouts are urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.