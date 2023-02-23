Man wanted for escaping police custody in Raymondville

Raymondville police are searching for a suspect that escaped from police custody.

Police said 37-year-old Rolando Vasquez Jr. managed to escape from the back of a police unit while he was being detained.

Officers were searching for drugs and possibly a weapon inside a vehicle Vasquez was driving.

Vasquez is facing several charges, including escape from custody. Police are urging anyone with information to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.