Man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery caught in Edinburg
A man wanted in connection to a robbery in Elsa has been apprehended by the Edinburg Police Department.
The Elsa Police Department posted on their Facebook, thanking Edinburg police for their assistance in catching Rudy Tanguma.
The robbery occurred at a Stripes convenience store on Saturday morning, where Tanguma was seen fleeing the area in a Chevy Malibu.
