x

Man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery caught in Edinburg

6 hours 10 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2024 Mar 11, 2024 March 11, 2024 2:27 PM March 11, 2024 in News - Local

A man wanted in connection to a robbery in Elsa has been apprehended by the Edinburg Police Department.

The Elsa Police Department posted on their Facebook, thanking Edinburg police for their assistance in catching Rudy Tanguma.

RELATED STORY: Hargill man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery

The robbery occurred at a Stripes convenience store on Saturday morning, where Tanguma was seen fleeing the area in a Chevy Malibu.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days