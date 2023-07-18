Man wanted in Donna on sexual assault charge arrested in Dallas, police say
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dallas and transported to Donna to face charges of sexual assault and felony family violence, according to police.
Rafael Trujillo was found in Dallas and arrested by the Dallas Police Department on those charges and transported back to Donna on Monday, according to Donna police spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks.
Trujillo is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Hooks added.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
