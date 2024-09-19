Man wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charge arrested at Progreso Port of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended a man with an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County.
According to a news release, on Sept. 18, officers at the Donna International Bridge referred 41-year-old Jesus Antonio Limon for a secondary inspection.
During the inspection, CBP officers were able to verify Limon's identity and discovered he had a felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault - continuous sexual abuse of a child issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.
Limon was turned over to the sheriff's office for adjudication of the warrant.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Sallie Mae the Boston Terrier Mix
-
McAllen museum to hold summit to get young people registered to vote
-
TXDOT unveils new historical marker between La Joya, Sullivan City
-
Valley author creates non-profit program to increase college enrollment
-
Smart Living: Impact of heat on our health