Man wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charge arrested at Progreso Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended a man with an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County.

According to a news release, on Sept. 18, officers at the Donna International Bridge referred 41-year-old Jesus Antonio Limon for a secondary inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers were able to verify Limon's identity and discovered he had a felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault - continuous sexual abuse of a child issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

Limon was turned over to the sheriff's office for adjudication of the warrant.