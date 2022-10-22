Man wanted on attempted murder charge in South Carolina arrested near Pharr

A 31-year-old attempted murder suspect is awaiting extradition in Hidalgo County.

Juan Carlos Gallegos Ramirez was wanted on an attempted murder charge out of South Carolina after allegedly shooting a woman, according to Juan Lara, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals.

Ramirez was arrested Friday near Pharr in front of the Texas Trails RV Resort near Owassa and North Sugar roads.

The suspect is being held at the Hidalgo County Detention Center pending his extradition, Lara said.